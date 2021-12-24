Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the highest is $4.64 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.16. The company had a trading volume of 153,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.