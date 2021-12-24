Analysts Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.49 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

