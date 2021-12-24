Analysts Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT at $42.50

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. Alkami Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $2,675,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $23,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $4,097,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

