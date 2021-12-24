Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT at $22.75

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.