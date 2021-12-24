Analysts Set Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Price Target at C$97.90

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price target for the company.

TSE DCBO traded down C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$86.82. 2,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,422. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$47.22 and a 12 month high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -138.65.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

