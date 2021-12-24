Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Price Target at $68.00

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 175,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,259. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. Greif has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

