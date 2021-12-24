Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Target Price at C$50.20

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.20.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$34.14 on Tuesday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.78 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

