Analysts Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT at $17.00

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS SMEGF traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

