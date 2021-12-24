Analyzing Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) & Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Xilinx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -8.06 Xilinx $3.15 billion 17.02 $646.51 million $3.21 67.32

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84% Xilinx 23.06% 29.99% 15.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rockley Photonics and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Xilinx 0 10 1 0 2.09

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 250.57%. Xilinx has a consensus price target of $189.30, indicating a potential downside of 12.41%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Xilinx.

Summary

Xilinx beats Rockley Photonics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V. Barnett in February 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

