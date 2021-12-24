Analyzing Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) & Its Competitors

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Westwood Holdings Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Westwood Holdings Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwood Holdings Group Competitors 674 3215 3450 126 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 11.30%. Given Westwood Holdings Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westwood Holdings Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 29.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $65.11 million -$8.95 million 13.56 Westwood Holdings Group Competitors $2.37 billion $249.04 million 37.80

Westwood Holdings Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. Westwood Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.80% 9.04% 7.93% Westwood Holdings Group Competitors 27.94% 29.96% 13.77%

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group rivals beat Westwood Holdings Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

