Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Capitalization Reaches $736.93 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $736.93 million and $14.66 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00007721 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003983 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004400 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00026221 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,196,417 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.