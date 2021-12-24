Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.13. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.95%.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

