Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.19. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 260,354 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc purchased 683,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

