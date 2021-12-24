Apria (NYSE:APR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Apria stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Analysts expect that Apria will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,524 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $52,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $191,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,721 shares of company stock worth $12,794,601 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

