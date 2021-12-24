Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptinyx news, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660 over the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

