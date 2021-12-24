ARAW (ARAW) Tops One Day Volume of $1,692.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, ARAW has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $43,188.16 and approximately $1,692.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007130 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars.

