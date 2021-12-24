Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACRE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $693.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

