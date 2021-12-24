Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.80

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 112859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.44 million and a P/E ratio of -28.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.55.

Arizona Metals Company Profile (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

