Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,560 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.27. The company has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.