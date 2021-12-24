Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,800 shares during the period. Asana makes up about 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

ASAN stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $259,973,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,652,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

