Ashim Gupta Sells 111,250 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $4,866,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00.

UiPath stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

