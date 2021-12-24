Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.11 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $97,216,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $374.28 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $381.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.56 and its 200-day moving average is $343.54.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

