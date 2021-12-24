Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,153 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of REG stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

