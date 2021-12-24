Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,529 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 739,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 76.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

WMB opened at $25.85 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

