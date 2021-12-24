Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,951 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $17,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

