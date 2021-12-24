Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,846 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $182,535,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $478.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.44 and its 200 day moving average is $474.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

