Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,029 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.82 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

