Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,636 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $21,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $108.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.