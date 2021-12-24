ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Down 3.5%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 21,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,534,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $126,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.