Auxano Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. CX Institutional increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

ISRG stock opened at $363.94 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.79. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

