Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Shares Up 12.5%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Avacta Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVCTF)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

