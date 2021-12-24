Avalon Advisory Group Purchases 31,460 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avalon Advisory Group raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 35.3% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $78,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

