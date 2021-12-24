Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after buying an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,696 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 235,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after buying an additional 107,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AVNS opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.