Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £6,769.17 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($8,943.28).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 409.40 ($5.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.68). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 478 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.20) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.07).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

