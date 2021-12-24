Axonics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Axonics in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

