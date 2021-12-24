B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 2,097 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

