B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 21,492 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,492 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of FMC by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

