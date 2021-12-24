B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $7.42 on Monday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 69.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 325,993 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

