Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 70.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

