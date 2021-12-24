Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,324 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 665.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 95,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $435.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.99. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.