Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

