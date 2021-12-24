Bank of America Corp DE Has $81.36 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.70% of Sterling Bancorp worth $81,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STL stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

STL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

