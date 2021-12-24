Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 18,184 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.50% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $85,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,033,000 after buying an additional 91,433 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $197.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

