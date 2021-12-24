Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 613,248 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.73% of Mosaic worth $88,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Mosaic by 8.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

