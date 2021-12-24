Bank of America Corp DE Sells 261,387 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,484,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,387 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.18% of Myriad Genetics worth $75,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $44,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYGN opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.