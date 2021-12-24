Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.85.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.