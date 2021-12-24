Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $151,000 Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,157 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

