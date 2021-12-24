Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,778,000 after buying an additional 1,202,408 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,545,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares during the period. Alphadyne Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,190,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,044,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.