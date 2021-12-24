Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $221,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

