Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 1,545 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $123.86 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

